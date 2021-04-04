Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Drops By 16.6%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $245,465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.40.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

