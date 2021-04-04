Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 15.6%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DJCO opened at $323.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.77. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $214.40 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The stock has a market cap of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

