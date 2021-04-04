Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Decreases By 15.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ABM opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $55.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
