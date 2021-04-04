Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Decreases By 15.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ABM opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $55.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.