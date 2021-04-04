Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 571.67. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 696.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock worth $44,978.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.