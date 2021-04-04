Sharon Villaverde Sells 1,560 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DY opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

