ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

