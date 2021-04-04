Serum Price Hits $6.69 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $334.69 million and $298.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

