Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $151.02 million and approximately $43.46 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

