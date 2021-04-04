Scotiabank Trims Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Target Price to $0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.10 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MPVDF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.