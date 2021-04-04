Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.