Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.