Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,209.30

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,209.30 ($41.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,574 ($46.69). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,547 ($46.34), with a volume of 400,737 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,486.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

