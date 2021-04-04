Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSM opened at $91.29 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

