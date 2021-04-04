Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 304,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

