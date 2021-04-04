Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

