Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,803 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

