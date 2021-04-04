Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

