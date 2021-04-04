Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

