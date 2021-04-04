salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

