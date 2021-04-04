Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 953 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

