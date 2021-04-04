Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

