Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $400,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.1% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

