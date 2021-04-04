Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $123,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,752,000 after purchasing an additional 339,273 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

