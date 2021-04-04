Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,825 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.