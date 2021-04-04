Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.97. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.