Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVSVU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.