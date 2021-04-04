Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000.

Shares of LUXAU stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

