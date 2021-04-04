SafeCoin Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 38% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1,771.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.76 or 0.99938263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.60 or 0.00838693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00395402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00310291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

