Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis upped their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.33 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

