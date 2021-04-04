Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

