Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -23.00. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.