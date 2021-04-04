Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $106.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

