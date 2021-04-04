Robbins Farley LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,440. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

