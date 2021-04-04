Robbins Farley LLC Invests $49,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.03. 736,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,114. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

