Robbins Farley LLC Buys Shares of 8,117 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

NYSE WM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.28. 1,308,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

