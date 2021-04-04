RMR Wealth Builders Takes $119,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

