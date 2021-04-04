RMR Wealth Builders Sells 65 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Twilio were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

