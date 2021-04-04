RMR Wealth Builders Sells 50 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

