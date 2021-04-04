RMR Wealth Builders Sells 293 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $315.34 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.38 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

