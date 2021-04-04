RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $241.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average is $243.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

