RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $184,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.