RMR Wealth Builders Invests $182,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

MIDD stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

