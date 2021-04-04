RMR Wealth Builders Invests $131,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.