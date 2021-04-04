RMR Wealth Builders Invests $120,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

