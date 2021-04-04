RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 9,600 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

