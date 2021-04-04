RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 1,927 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,765,000 after buying an additional 291,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

