RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.00 and traded as high as C$19.51. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 1,309,600 shares trading hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

