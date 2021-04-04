Rio DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.