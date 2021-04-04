Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,152 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

