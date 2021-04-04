Rhumbline Advisers Has $573,000 Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.73 million, a PE ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

